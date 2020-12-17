Indian farmers vow to continue protest until new laws are repealed

NEW DELHI - At the Singhu border, on the highway connecting the northern Indian state of Haryana with the capital city of Delhi, tens of hundreds of farmers have congregated in what has become the heart of the resistance against three new farm laws.

In September, the Indian Parliament passed the laws dismantling a system of government-regulated wholesale markets and middlemen and allowing farmers to sell directly to private firms.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana, who are leading the protests, believe the laws will adversely affect their livelihood and have been at Singhu, one of many protest points, for three weeks, with little signs of dispersing, even as temperatures have touched a low of 4.1 deg C.

They sleep in covered trolleys attached to tractors, which are parked in a line stretching for around 2km along the highway.

"We are not going anywhere. This is my temporary house," said Mr Nirmal Singh, a 52-year-old farmer from Punjab, shelling peanuts in his tractor trolley that he shares with nine other farmers from his village.

He has been at the protest since Nov 25, with his friends back home taking care of his farm, where he grows wheat and rice. "If they (government) don't listen to us, we will intensify the protests."

The trolley is lined with mattresses and blankets to protect against the cold.

And in a sign of support for the farmers' cause, an entire ecosystem has popped up to help them.

Hot food is available throughout the day at multiple community kitchens at the site.

These community kitchens, run by fellow farmers and other well-wishers, offer hot meals, ranging from dal and vegetables, to, on the rare occasion, pizzas.

This follows the tradition of the langar, the community kitchen in Sikh shrines or gurudwaras, which offers free meals to all visitors.

There is even a facility for washing clothes because someone had the foresight to bring washing machines.

A health centre and even a dental clinic are available, as well as free medicine counters.

"It is all part of Sewa," said Mr Inderpal Singh, who handed out Band-Aids to three local children who said their friend had got hurt.



Farmer Nirmal Singh (in the cream colour jacket) from Punjab in his tractor trolley at the protest site. ST PHOTO: NIRMALA GANAPATHY



Sewa is the principle of helping others without any personal gain or reward, as followed by the Sikhs, who form a majority in Punjab.

Behind all this is a strong resolve to accept nothing less than the repeal of the farm laws.

The government has offered a compromise and agreed to pass a law guaranteeing a minimum support price for certain crops like wheat. But the protesting farmers said the new farm laws dismantle a system that has tided them over difficult situations.

The middlemen or agents often act as an informal banking system for the farmers.

"The agent will give me money whenever I need it and accept crops much later. They lend us money for weddings and other expenses. A private firm will never do that," said Mr Kulwinder Singh, a farmer from Rajasthan.

"I have taken money for medical expenses and have (repaid with) my crops six months later. I can call (the agent) any time, including at night. They are our bank."

Still, India's agriculture is in dire need of reforms and is beset by multiple problems from a failure to boost productivity, dependence on the rains for water and poor irrigation facilities, to the growing cost of items like fertiliser and seeds.

Agriculture is just 15 per cent of India's GDP.



Free meals being distributed at the protest site. ST PHOTO: NIRMALA GANAPATHY



The government argues that the farm laws will push growth in the sector and plough private investment into agriculture, while accusing opposition parties of misguiding farmers.

The Narendra Modi government, which has weathered protests earlier and refused to walk back any piece of reform legislation, has been trying to meet the farmers halfway, offering to amend the laws.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court, hearing a petition on ending the farmers' protest, warned that the protests could soon become a "national issue" and suggested the government suspend implementation of the farm laws till negotiations yield some result.

For now, there is little sign of the protests petering out.

"There are (hundreds of thousands) of us here. Five farmers leave then 15 come," said the farmers' leader, Mr Baldev Singh Sirsa.

"Now we are getting a lot of women who are joining the protests. We are not going anywhere till the farm laws are repealed."