Indian farmers block highway to mark 100th day of protests

NEW DELHI • Indian farmers gathered yesterday to block a six-lane expressway outside New Delhi to mark the 100th day of protests against the deregulation of agricultural markets, adding pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Farmers young and old headed in cars, trucks and tractors to the highway for a five-hour roadblock to oppose three farm laws enacted last September that they say hurt them by opening up the agriculture sector to private players.

Mr Modi has called the laws much-needed reforms for the country's vast and antiquated agriculture sector, and painted the protests as politically motivated.

"The Modi government has turned this protest movement into an ego issue. They are unable to see the pain of the farmers," said Mr Amarjeet Singh, 68, a farmer from Punjab state. "They have left us no option but to protest."

Tens of thousands of farmers from several north Indian states have camped out on the outskirts of the capital in the bitter cold since December demanding that the laws be repealed. Their movement has gained international support, including from celebrities such as climate activist Greta Thunberg and US singer Rihanna, but negotiations between farmer leaders and the government have failed.

The government has lashed out at supporters of the protests and stands accused by rights activists of using heavy-handed tactics to curb the protests.

