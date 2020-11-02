Indian doctor bought $128k 'Aladdin's lamp' after genie ruse

NEW DELHI • Two men who allegedly duped a doctor into buying an "Aladdin's lamp" for 7 million rupees (S$128,000) - and even conjured up a fake genie - have been arrested in India, an official said yesterday.

Dr Laeek Khan filed a report with police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh after he realised the lamp did not have any magical powers, as described in the popular folk tale about Aladdin and his wish-granting genie that appears when the lamp is rubbed.

"The cheats had struck a deal for much more, but the doctor had paid about 7 million rupees," Mr Amit Rai, a senior officer, told Agence France-Presse.

He said the men were arrested last Thursday and remanded in custody ahead of charges being filed.

"The wife of one of these men was also involved in the fraud. She is on the run," Mr Rai added.

In his complaint, Dr Khan said one of the men pretended to be an occultist and made a "jinn" - a supernatural figure - appear from the lamp, local media reported. But when Dr Khan asked if he could touch the genie or take the lamp home, they refused, saying it might cause him harm.

Eventually they sold the lamp to him, promising it would bring health, wealth and good fortune.

Dr Khan stated that he later realised the "genie" was actually just one of the men in disguise.

