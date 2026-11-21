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Christian leaders in West Bengal state said churches had been vandalised and pastors assaulted in the Hindu-majority state since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power.

KOLKATA – Indian Christian leaders in West Bengal state said on Nov 21 that there had been an increase in attacks on their community since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections there in May.

They said churches had been vandalised and pastors assaulted in the Hindu-majority state of 100 million people since the BJP came to power.

Thirty-five Christian leaders from different parts of India met in the West Bengal capital Kolkata on Nov 21 and discussed reports of violence and discrimination in the eastern state.

Herod Mullick, founder-secretary of the Bangiya Christiya Parisheba, a forum representing Christian denominations in eastern and north-eastern India, said the group had documented 60 incidents since May 4, when the BJP took power in West Bengal.

That included 52 raids on private prayer gatherings and house churches, as well as eight mob attacks and cases of physical assault, Mullick told AFP.

AFP could not independently verify the figures.

“Victims and fact-finding delegations have repeatedly implicated right-wing organisations,” Mullick said.

He also said the groups had disrupted Sunday services, demanded identification documents and accused worshippers of forced conversions of Hindus.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said he would look into the allegations and take action if they were proven.

The Nov 21 meeting followed accusations by the BJP that some institutions had facilitated such forced conversions in the eastern state.

Christians account for less than 1% of West Bengal’s population, according to the last national census.

The Christian leaders who met in Kolkata said they planned to submit a memorandum to Adhikari on Nov 23 seeking an independent judicial inquiry, protection for Christians and safeguards against what they described as arbitrary arrests of pastors and preachers.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said recently forced conversions were taking place in Asansol, an industrial town around 225km north-west of Kolkata, and accused a prominent Christian missionary school in Kolkata of religious discrimination.

India has 1.4 billion people and more than 2% are Christians, according to the last census. Christians say their religion has been present in India for nearly two millennia. AFP