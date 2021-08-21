Indian aviation sector struggles to overcome pandemic setbacks

NEW DELHI - India's troubled aviation sector is gearing up for the entrant of two new airlines, including one that is being revived, even as the pandemic has resulted in airlines looking at an estimated loss of US$4.1 billion this financial year due to low demand.
Plans for a new airline called Akasa by Indian business magnate and stocks trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and a relaunch of Jet Airways, which shut down in 2019, are in the pipeline as India's aviation sector, hit by two waves of the pandemic, goes through its most challenging period.