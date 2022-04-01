Indian aviation market opens up even as it faces headwinds

The skies over India are getting busy again as international aviation opens up following the pandemic amid bullish projections on passenger growth and airline fleet size. However, these are accompanied by entrenched challenges like high fuel costs and cut-throat competition among Indian airlines.

India reopened to regular international passenger flights on Sunday after a two-year hiatus with 3,249 weekly flights to and from India under the summer schedule. Until now, it was being served by air bubble agreements with 37 nations, including Singapore.

This resumption of normal aviation travel comes at a time when the government expects air passenger traffic in India to surpass the daily pre-pandemic level of 415,000 within a year if the current ebbing trend of the pandemic continues.

India has been reporting fewer than 2,000 fresh coronavirus cases daily for more than 10 days now and the number of active cases stood at 14,307 yesterday.

The government last week also released its target of building new airports to further expand aviation infrastructure in the country. Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia told Parliament the government will increase the number of airports from the current 140 to 220 by 2025. This figure includes heliports and waterdromes.

Mr Scindia said around one trillion rupees (S$18 billion) will be invested by the government as well as the private sector to develop the airports.

The annual passenger traffic is expected to surge to 400 million by 2023 to 2024, up from 145 million in 2018 to 2019. This number had fallen to 83.8 million in 2021 owing to the pandemic.

"India is looking at a tremendous expansion, expansion in the area of airlines, expansion in the area of airports," Mr Scindia told reporters last Friday at Wings India 2022, a civil aviation industry event held in Hyderabad last week.

Indian airlines may need to add as many as 120 jets every year, he said, calling on carriers to expand their aircraft fleet to ramp up long-distance international operations.

Aircraft manufacturers also released bullish projections for the Indian market, the third largest in the world in terms of passenger traffic.

Both Airbus, which showcased its A350 aircraft at Wings India 2022, and its rival Boeing said India would need more than 2,200 new planes to meet its growing air travel demand over the next two decades.

Two Indian airlines are expected to launch their services later this year, including Jet Airways, which stopped flying in April 2019 and is in the process of relaunching operations backed by new promoters.

Akasa Air, a new airline, hopes to launch its inaugural service in June and also begin international services in 2023.

But all these growth projections for the aviation sector face significant headwinds from entrenched challenges, including high fuel costs. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked for the sixth time this year on March 16, threatening to undermine the recovery for Indian airlines that spend around 40 per cent of their operating costs on fuel.

ATF prices jumped by 18 per cent to an all-time high of 110,666.29 rupees per kilolitre in Delhi. A significant chunk of the ATF price comprises high taxes imposed by both the central and state governments.

Mr Vinamra Longani, head of operations at Sarin & Co, a law firm specialising in aircraft leasing and finance, suggested ATF should be brought under the goods and services tax (GST) to reduce the cost of operation.

When GST was introduced in 2017, commodities such as natural gas, petrol, diesel and ATF were kept out of its ambit given the high revenue dependence that central and state governments have on them.

"We've got to get out of the mindset where flying is treated as a luxury (for India). In my opinion, it isn't any more," he told The Straits Times

It is players other than airlines in the aviation sector, he added, such as maintenance, repair and overhaul service providers and aircraft leasing companies, that make money.

"It is the airlines that don't make money and that is really because the fundamentals of our airlines are weak, especially given their high cost of operations and intense competition among themselves."

Mr Longani recommended that credit also be offered to airport developers at reduced rates to further lower their costs which would hopefully result in a reduction in charges that are imposed by them on airlines and passengers.