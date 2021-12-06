Indian army camp hit after troops kill 14 civilians by mistake

GUWAHATI • Protesters threw stones and set fire to areas around a camp belonging to Indian forces in the country's remote north-east, a day after at least 14 people were mistakenly killed by defence forces, officials said.

At least 14 tribal civilians and one security personnel were mistakenly killed when Indian forces opened indiscriminate fire in Nagaland state, government and military officials said yesterday.

"There is a mob outside (the camp) that is pelting stones," said a security official who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "anguished" at the news of civilians being killed in the incident late on Saturday.

Nagaland's chief minister Neiphiu Rio said a probe would be conducted and the guilty punished in the incident, which he ascribed to intelligence failure.

Locals in Nagaland have frequently accused forces of wrongly targeting innocent civilians in their counterinsurgency operations against rebel groups.

The incident took place in and around Oting village in Mon district, bordering Myanmar, during a counterinsurgency operation conducted by members of the Assam Rifles, a part of Indian security forces deployment in the state, according to a senior police official based in Nagaland.

Firing began when a truck carrying 30 or more coal-mine labourers was passing the Assam Rifles camp area. The troopers had intelligence inputs about some militant movement in the area, and on seeing the truck, they mistook the miners to be rebels and opened fire, killing six labourers.

"After news of the firing spread in the village, hundreds of tribal people surrounded the camp. They burnt Assam Rifles vehicles and clashed with the troopers using crude weapons," the official said.

Members of the Assam Rifles retaliated, and in the second attack eight more civilians and a security member were among those killed.

India has in recent years tried to persuade Myanmar to evict rebels from bases in the thick jungles of the region, which borders Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

