Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from western Himalayan area, says India

The move comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian PM Narendra Modi. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP
NEW DELHI - Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday, two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties.

The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

India said disengagement was taking place in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace. REUTERS

