Indian ad-makers face conservative rage

A cricket star losing his cool in a traffic jam, an actress calling for women to be respected, and a Muslim mother-in-law caring for her pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law.

These fictional depictions in TV ads have one thing in common - they have offended some viewers in India amid rising intolerance over a wide range of issues.

Advertising creatives said that beyond balancing client briefs and artistic freedom, they now have to be cautious over backlash against progressive concepts.

"Religious, political and caste themes are always risky, but today people are opposing just about anything," said Mumbai-based Ms Priti Nair, founder of advertising agency Curry Nation.

Industry players said it is harder to make progressive ads now because the polarised atmosphere has spooked brands.

Between 2019 and 2021, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulatory body, received 1,759 complaints against 488 ads.

A January report by ASCI listed six reasons why Indians objected to an ad: when it challenges traditions, mocks men, offends religious sentiment, reinforces socially undesirable depictions for commercial gains - such as glorifying fair skin or objectifying bodies - depicts children in an undesirable manner, and shows anything unpleasant like death.

The report cited a complaint against an ad for fintech company Cred showing India's cricket team coach Rahul Dravid battling the traffic snarls in Bangalore and raging behind the wheel. The complainant said showing the unflappable cricketer lose his legendary cool promoted vandalism.

"It's already hard to convince clients to do funny content, but now they're all scared of backlash," said film-maker Ayappa K. M, who directed the ad and other similar ones for Cred that deglamorise celebrities like actress Madhuri Dixit, cricketer Kapil Dev, and javelin thrower and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra.

Objections to religious content were many. The ASCI report said: "Complainants believe that certain advertisements are part of a conspiracy against their religion. They operate like search engines that scan ads to identify elements that are associated with their religion and (could) be contentious."

Last September, opinions were divided over ethnic wear brand Manyavar's ad showing Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, dressed as a bride, challenging the Hindu wedding ritual of "kanyadaan", where the bride is given away to the groom's family.