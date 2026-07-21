Modi calls for foolproof exam system in India after ‘cockroach’ movement protests

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Tear gas spreading around protesters during a demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party on the opening day of the Indian Parliament’s monsoon session on July 20.

NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for setting up a foolproof public examination system in the country on July 21, a day after supporters of the youth-led “cockroach” movement clashed with police as they marched on Parliament to protest against question paper leaks.

The comments by Modi, reported by a Cabinet minister, were his first on the subject since the leaking of question papers for a national entrance test to medical school in May, the anger over which has become the biggest challenge for the Prime Minister in his third term.

Thousands of youngsters marched on July 20, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the leaks that affected more than two million students and led to some of them committing suicide.

Delhi police said nearly 180 people, including 118 security and police personnel, and 60 protesters, were injured on July 20 when they clashed in central Delhi.

The founder of the self-named Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said more than 150 protesters were undergoing treatment in hospital.

Reuters could not independently verify the number of injured in July 20’s clashes, in which police beat protesters with batons and fired tear gas rounds to push them back.

Modi told lawmakers of his ruling alliance that the government took immediate action on receiving reports of exam irregularities and 13 individuals were arrested and jailed, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

Modi also said a re-examination was successfully conducted and there was no delay in declaring their results, Rijiju added.

“The Prime Minister said... that to ensure the future of youth is not jeopardised... Everyone should unite to ensure strict steps are taken, those guilty punished, and a foolproof system is created,” Rijiju said.

Protestors say they won’t march again

Modi’s comments came as the CJP movement said it would continue its anti-government protest but will not march on Parliament as it feared its supporters would be beaten by police again.

Thousands of protesters from Delhi and nearby areas had gathered for the march on July 20, joining a movement that began as an online satire.

The months-old movement by the CJP has drawn the support of millions of young, Gen Z Indians who are demanding the resignation of Pradhan. CJP said the leaking of the papers in May was a sign of deep-seated corruption in education.

Nearly 500 protesters gathered at the Jantar Mantar protest site in central Delhi on July 21, chanting slogans amid a mild drizzle.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the protestors would not resume the march to Parliament as the group did not want more youth to be hurt. He apologised to supporters, especially women, who, he said, were beaten by male police officers.

Protesters scuffling with police on July 20. PHOTO: REUTERS

Delhi Police said protesters had “displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour” and “deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force”, despite warnings on July 20.

“They beat us black and blue and they damaged our protest site,” Sahil Singh, a protester from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, told Reuters. “We want accountability to be set with Pradhan’s resignation.”

The movement galvanised after the support of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who began a hunger strike on June 28, but was forcibly moved to a hospital by the authorities on July 18.

Court allows activist to be moved to private hospital

On July 21 , the Delhi High Court allowed the Magsaysay award winner to be shifted to a private hospital from the state-run hospital, where he was taken following a petition from his wife that alleged he had been illegally detained.

The court order fulfils one of the three demands of the protesters.

CJP said Health Minister J.P. Nadda sought time to discuss their demands within the government after a meeting with two leaders on July 20.

The demands include the release of Wangchuk, Pradhan’s resignation and compensation of 10 million rupees (S$134,000) for each student ​who died by suicide following the leak.

About a dozen students took their own lives after the exam paper leak, local media reported.

The CJP’s surge ‌in popularity reflects ⁠the frustrations of young Indians, including job shortages, as well as exam leaks, which they say happen frequently.

Dipke and his supporters began a sit-in in June seeking Pradhan’s resignation.

Some leaders from the opposition and social media influencers also joined the protest on July 20.

Analysts said even if the talks succeed in calming the protests, the underlying discontent among dissatisfied youngsters has the potential to present the most formidable challenge to Modi’s government going forward.

“This is an issue which affects everyone... any crackdown against the overwhelmingly peaceful protesters, as the government is wont to do, will only serve to fuel anger,” said Pearl Pandya, senior analyst for Asia-Pacific at conflict monitoring research group ACLED. REUTERS