India working to stabilise economic ties with Russia

MUMBAI • India's foreign minister said yesterday that the government is working to stabilise economic transactions with Russia, a day after New Delhi condemned killings of civilians in Ukraine and called for an independent probe.

Mr S. Jaishankar told lawmakers in Parliament that Russia continues to be a critical economic partner and efforts are under way to "stabilise economic transactions between India and Russia".

Russia is India's main supplier of defence hardware but overall annual trade is small, averaging about US$9 billion (S$12 billion) in the past few years.

Official sources had earlier stated that the Indian government has been looking to establish a rupee-rouble trade system.

On Tuesday, India's permanent representative to the United Nations told a meeting of the Security Council that India condemned the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and called for an independent investigation. Moscow has denied targeting civilians.

New Delhi has repeatedly called for an end to violence in Ukraine, but has abstained from various UN resolutions on the war as it balances its diplomatic ties with Moscow and the West.

Last month, US President Joe Biden said only India among the Quad group of countries was "somewhat shaky" in acting against Russia. While the other Quad countries - the United States, Japan and Australia - have sanctioned Russian entities or people, India has not.

Speaking about the Ukraine crisis, Mr Jaishankar told lawmakers that India has chosen the "side of peace". "This is our principled stand and has consistently guided our position in international forums and debates, including in the UN," he said, adding that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives.

A federal lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said India must condemn the Russian invasion and welcomed the statement made by the Indian official at the UN.

"The Modi government's change of stance on the Russian human rights brutality in Ukraine - as stated by our UN Ambassador in the (Security Council) yesterday - is welcome. Better late than never," Mr Subramanian Swamy said on Twitter.

