India woos semiconductor makers in bid to secure 'digital sovereignty'

Three-fourths of the world's chip manufacturing is concentrated in East Asia, creating potential supply vulnerabilities due to unpredictable events such as natural disasters or infrastructure shutdowns.

"The economy that does not pay attention to semiconductors - their control, quality, design - and to talent development, that country cannot progress," Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters last month while sharing details of this policy.

Following the latest moves, the minister told Bloomberg Television that India expects at least a dozen semiconductor manufacturers to start setting up local factories in the next two to three years.

The new policy has caught the attention of manufacturers.

Intel Foundry Services president Randhir Thakur praised the incentives in a Twitter post on Dec 27 last year that was later retweeted by Mr Vaishnaw, with a cryptic "Intel - welcome to India" remark.

The company has not announced any specific manufacturing plans for India since.

The Indian semiconductor market was valued at US$15 billion (S$20.3 billion) in 2020 and is estimated to reach US$63 billion by 2026.

Much of the growth until 2030 will be driven by wireless communications, consumer electronics and automotive electronics.

While home to many semiconductor research and development units owned by top global companies, the country still lacks a large-scale commercial semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Mr Khushu said this is because setting up a fabrication unit is very capital intensive, with a "decent-sized" unit costing anywhere between US$5 billion and US$10 billion.

India's weak infrastructure has also acted as a barrier. But Mr Khushu added that development over the years has changed the game.

"Whether it is power infrastructure, road infrastructure or the airports coming up, I think we are much better (able) now to handle a large-scale fab compared with probably 10 or 12 years back."

India has made significant strides in electronics manufacturing, with the industry's current worth valued at US$75 billion, a figure that the government expects will climb to US$300 billion (S$407 billion) in the next six years.

The country is also home to a Samsung mobile manufacturing unit in Noida city in Uttar Pradesh state that the company has billed as the world's largest.

India is in a much better position now to attract semiconductor manufacturers than five years ago, Ms Priya Joseph, a research analyst at global industry analysis firm Counterpoint, told ST.

But the country still has a lot to do to compete with manufacturing hubs such as China and Vietnam, she said.

"The infrastructure needs are there but there is still a need for a lot of integration and clarity in terms of regulatory procedures, both at the centre and state level," she said, in a reference to India's complex and cumbersome land acquisition laws.

Ms Joseph added that India should not get too caught up in the pursuit of semiconductor self-reliance and should instead exploit its comparative advantages.

"India's foreign policy here will be tricky because that is the way you develop technology and share knowledge… I don't think any one country can become self-sufficient for something as critical as semiconductors. It is very unrealistic."