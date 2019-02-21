India will stop share of its water flowing into Pakistan: Minister

NEW DELHI (REUTERS, AFP) - India has decided to stop the flow of water to Pakistan from its share in the rivers under the Indus Water Treaty regulating river flows between the two nations, a government minister said on Thursday (Feb 21).

"Our government has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan," Nitin Gadkari, India's transport and water resources minister, tweeted.

India will divert water from eastern rivers and supply it to its people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, he said.

India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers, have been fighting for seven decades over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, now one of the most militarised zones in the world.

Tensions have spiralled in recent days following a suicide attack in Indian-held Kashmir that killed 41 Indian paramilitaries and was claimed by Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), based in Pakistan.

Many observers expect Indian retaliation in the coming days. Pakistan has promised to fight back if it is attacked.