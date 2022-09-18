India welcomes back cheetahs, 70 years after their local extinction

NEW DELHI - Eight Namibian cheetahs arrived in India on Saturday, decades after their local extinction, in an ambitious project to reintroduce the spotted big cats that has divided experts on its prospects.

Officials say the project is the world's first intercontinental relocation of cheetahs, the planet's fastest land animal.

The five females and three males were moved from a game park in Namibia aboard a chartered Boeing 747 for an 11-hour flight.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the release of the animals at Kuno National Park, a wildlife sanctuary 320km south of New Delhi selected for its abundant prey and grasslands.

"Today the cheetah has returned to the soil of India," Mr Modi said in a video address after their arrival, which coincided with his 72nd birthday. "The nature-loving consciousness of India has also awakened with full force... We must not allow our efforts to fail."

The animals, between the ages of 2 and 51/2, are fitted with satellite collars to monitor their movements. They will be kept in a quarantine enclosure for a month before being released in the open forest areas of the park.

Critics have warned that the creatures may struggle to adapt to the Indian habitat.

A significant number of leopards are present in the park, and conservation scientist Ravi Chellam said that cubs could fall prey to feral dogs and other carnivores.

Under the government's action plan, "the prospects for a viable, wild and free-ranging population of cheetahs getting established in India are bleak", he said.

"The habitats should have been prepared first before bringing the cats from Namibia."

But organisers are unfazed.

"Cheetahs are very adaptable," said Dr Laurie Marker, founder of the Namibia-based charity Cheetah Conservation Fund which has been central to the project logistics. "I don't have a lot of worries."

India was once home to the Asiatic cheetah, but it was declared extinct there by 1952.

The critically endangered subspecies, which once roamed across the Middle East, Central Asia and India, is now found only in very small numbers in Iran.

Efforts to reintroduce the animals to India gathered pace in 2020 when the Supreme Court ruled that African cheetahs, a different subspecies, could be settled in India at a "carefully chosen location" on an experimental basis.

The cheetahs are a donation from the government of Namibia, one of a tiny handful of countries in Africa where the magnificent creature survives in the wild.

Negotiations are ongoing for a similar translocation from South Africa, with vets suggesting 12 cats could be moved.

Cheetahs became extinct in India primarily because of habitat loss and hunting for their distinctive spotted coats.

An Indian prince, the Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo, is widely believed to have killed the last three recorded cheetahs in India in the late 1940s.

The cheetah is listed globally as "vulnerable" on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. In North Africa and Asia, it is "critically endangered".

