India tweaks military recruitment plan after protests

LUCKNOW • The Indian government yesterday announced changes to a new military recruitment plan, in response to angry demonstrations by thousands of youth who had blocked trains and set fire to railroad cars in the eastern state of Bihar, one of the country's poorest states.

In Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, police detained at least 250 people in what are called preventative arrests. Some demonstrators accused the police of using excessive force. One person was killed in earlier protests.

The protests began on Tuesday after the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced changes to how it would recruit new members of the armed forces.

The scheme called Agnipath or "path of fire" is designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces.

The government had described the moves as essential to making the country's armed forces "younger, fitter" and more "diverse," but many experts say it is aimed at reducing the country's defense budget, more than half of which is spent on salaries and pensions.

The scheme's opponents believe it would limit opportunities for permanent jobs in the defence forces, with implications for salaries, pensions and other benefits.

Hundreds of thousands of young people seeking job security in a long-term military career saw the announcement as another blow to their dreams.

"What will we do after four years?" said Prince Raj, 23, who is from Bihar and hopes to become a soldier. "Who will give us a job?"

India's home ministry announced yesterday it would now reserve 10 per cent of vacancies in the paramilitary forces and Assam Rifles, a unit in the Indian army, for those who have passed out of the army after the four-year period mandated in the scheme.

Additionally, the defence ministry stated it would reserve 10 per cent of its vacancies for those who have completed the four-year scheme.

The scheme calls for retaining 25 per cent of the recruited soldiers after four years of service, with the rest now getting priority for other jobs such as with the state police.