India to lift Kashmir's lengthy Internet clampdown

SRINAGAR • The authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir have said they would restore high-speed Web access in the region, bringing to an end what rights groups have called one of the world's longest Internet clampdowns.

New Delhi imposed a communications shutdown on Aug 5, 2019 in restive Kashmir to quell unrest after it revoked the region's semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

Access to slow, 2G Internet for mobile and fixed-line subscribers was restored in March last year, but high-speed 4G access remained blocked.

The authorities then issued fortnightly orders restricting mobile data speeds, with the latest rolling ban due to expire yesterday.

"4G mobile Internet services being restored in entire J&K," Mr Rohit Kansal, a spokesman for the Jammu & Kashmir territory, tweeted late on Friday.

No further details were released, but an Agence France-Presse journalist in Kashmir's main city of Srinagar reported a jump in mobile Internet speeds just before midnight local time.

The 4G announcement follows international scrutiny on Internet blackouts around India's capital New Delhi, where farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have been camping out for more than two months.

In Kashmir, officials had said Internet restrictions were needed to clamp down on protests and prevent armed rebels - who have been challenging Indian rule since 1989 in fighting that has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians - from launching attacks on government forces.

