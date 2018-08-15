India to launch first manned space mission by 2022

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the government would launch a medical insurance scheme for the poor from Sept 25.
Published
47 min ago
Updated
1 min ago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will launch its first manned space mission by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday (Aug 15), which could make it the fourth nation to do so after the United States, Russia and China.

In his last Independence Day speech before a general election early next year, Mr Modi also said the government would launch a medical insurance scheme for the poor from Sept 25.

"It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get access to good quality and affordable healthcare," Mr Modi said in an address from the ramparts of the Mughal-era Red Fort during a ceremony to mark India's 72nd year of independence.

