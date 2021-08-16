India to launch $1.8 trillion infrastructure programme

NEW DELHI • India will launch a 100 trillion rupee (S$1.82 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will generate jobs and expand the use of cleaner fuels to achieve the country's climate goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday.

The infrastructure programme, called Gati Shakti, will improve the productivity of industries and boost the economy, he said during his speech at the country's independence day celebrations in New Delhi.

"We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big programme... (it) will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands," Mr Modi said from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the capital city.

While he did not announce details of the plan, he said it will help local manufacturers compete globally and create new avenues for future economic growth.

Some of the investment will be made in India's logistics sector to help integrate the country's varied modes of transport, he said.

"This will cut travel time and increase industry productivity. It will help make Indian industry globally competitive and develop future economic zones."

Boosting infrastructure in Asia's third-largest economy is at the heart of Mr Modi's plan to pull back the country from a sharp economic decline worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last fiscal year, India's economic output fell by a record 7.3 per cent and a second wave of Covid-19 has delayed an economic recovery.

The Prime Minister also set a target to become energy-independent by 2047, saying the goal can be achieved through a mix of electric mobility, moving to a gas-based economy and making the country a hub for hydrogen production.

Mr Modi said the country spends more than 12 trillion rupees annually on energy imports and becoming energy-independent was critical, as he also announced the launch of a National Hydrogen Mission to boost the government's clean energy plans.

"For India to be self-reliant, it is imperative that it becomes energy-independent. India will become energy-independent by its 100th independence day," he said.

"India is moving fast towards achieving its climate goals."

Yesterday, Singapore's President Halimah Yacob said that despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, Singapore and India have forged even closer ties through continued mutual support.

In a letter to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to convey her best wishes on the occasion of India's independence day, Madam Halimah reiterated "the longstanding friendship between our two countries, underpinned by strong fundamentals in areas including economic, security and people-to-people ties".

"Singapore continues to be confident of India's growth prospects and remains the largest source of foreign direct investment annually," said Madam Halimah, adding that the two countries are also pursuing greater cooperation in the emerging areas of fintech, digitalisation, and innovation.

Pointing to the upcoming Asean-India Dialogue Relations later this month, where Singapore is assuming the role of country coordinator, Madam Halimah said Singapore is looking forward to "working with India to deepen India's engagement of the region and to strengthen the Asean-India Strategic Partnership".

"Given the wide-ranging cooperation between our two countries, I am confident that relations between Singapore and India will continue to strengthen as we emerge from the pandemic," she said.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG