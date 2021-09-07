India to investigate late Kashmir leader's family under anti-terror law

SRINAGAR (India) • The family of a separatist icon from Indian-administered Kashmir has been booked for police investigation under an anti-terrorism law for chanting anti-New Delhi slogans and wrapping his body with Pakistan's flag after he died, officials said.

Tensions in the Himalayan territory, which is disputed between India and Pakistan, have been heightened since Syed Ali Geelani died last Wednesday at the age of 92 in the main city of Srinagar.

Police in Kashmir said a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act - which effectively allows people to be held without trial indefinitely - was registered last Saturday against Mr Geelani's family.

The family members were accused of "raising anti-national slogans and resorting to other anti-national activities" at the resistance leader's home soon after his death. They have not yet been detained.

In India, a booking may not necessarily lead to a formal charge, but is an incident that is officially recorded. Critics say bookings have been used by police to intimidate locals in the region.

The separatist's son Naseem Geelani did not deny the allegations but repeated earlier claims that police took his father's body away to be buried in the middle of the night, just hours after his death, and did not allow the family to perform last rites. Police have refuted those allegations.

"We told the police... they had taken control of everything after my father's death and that we were mourning. We had no way of knowing who was doing what," the younger Mr Geelani said.

A video widely shared on social media showed the leader's body wrapped in a Pakistani flag before police officers took it away amid a scuffle with his family members.

Chants of "we want freedom" were heard in the background. The authorities on Sunday eased a lockdown imposed across Kashmir to maintain calm after his death.

The late separatist leader, a popular figure in the region, spent over five decades fighting for self-determination for people in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Islamabad observed a day of national mourning after Mr Geelani's death and funeral prayers for the leader were held across Pakistan and in Turkey.

In Srinagar, Indian troops are guarding Mr Geelani's grave and no-one is allowed to approach it.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE