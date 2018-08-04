India to impose tariffs on some US goods in September

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - India said on Saturday (Aug 4) that new higher tariffs against some goods imported from the United States will go into force on Sept 18.

New Delhi, incensed by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new tariffs, decided in June to raise import tax from Aug 4 on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples, and later delayed the move.

Trade differences between India and the US have been rising since President Donald Trump took office.

Bilateral trade rose to US$115 billion (S$157 billion) in 2016, but the Trump administration wants to reduce its US$31 billion deficit with India, and is pressing New Delhi to ease trade barriers.

In addition to India, China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico are other trading partners that have recently retaliated against Trump's multi-front global trade war.