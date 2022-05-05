India to allocate less wheat, more rice for food welfare programme

NEW DELHI • India will allocate more rice instead of wheat for a food welfare programme that entitles millions of poor people to 5kg of free grain a month, according to a federal government order.

The allocation of wheat for the Prime Minister's Poor Welfare Grain Programme has been cut to 7.1 million tonnes from 18.2 million, the government order said.

The allocation of rice has been raised to 32.7 million tonnes from 21.6 million, it said.

India's wheat output looks likely to fall in 2022 after five consecutive years of record harvests, as a sharp, sudden rise in temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields in the world's second-biggest producer of the grain.

The drop could curb Indian exports of the staple. Cashing in on a rally in global wheat prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, India exported a record 7.85 million tonnes in the fiscal year to March - up 275 per cent from the previous year.

Expecting another record crop, traders and government officials saw an opportunity to export 12 million tonnes in the current 2022-2023 fiscal year.

In mid-February, nearly a month before the recent hot spell, the government said India was on course to harvest an all-time high 111.32 million tonnes of the grain, up from the previous year's 109.59 million tonnes.

The government is yet to formally revise its production estimates, but an official note, seen by Reuters, said the output could fall to 105 million tonnes this year.

"Loss of production of wheat, all India basis, more or less stands around 6 per cent, on account of shrivelling of wheat grains around 20 per cent due to terminal heat and heatwaves," the note said.

This year, India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with the maximum temperature across the country rising to 33.1 deg C, which is nearly 1.86 degrees above normal, according to data compiled by the state-run India Meteorological Department.

"We have some initial idea but it is a little early to fully understand the extent of crop loss," said a senior government official who keeps tabs on planting and harvests.

Even with the warm weather, India's wheat exports could easily exceed last year's shipments, said the government official.

But some traders are more pessimistic, with some projecting as much as a 10 per cent drop in output.

REUTERS