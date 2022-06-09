India tightens security after militant threat over anti-Muslim remarks

LUCKNOW • India tightened public security yesterday after the circulation of a letter warning of Islamist militant attacks to avenge derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad by an official of the ruling Hindu nationalist party.

Several Indian media groups shared the June 6 letter attributed to AQIS, the Al-Qaeda's branch in the Indian subcontinent, in which threats were made to carry out suicide bombings in Indian states to defend, it said, the honour of the Prophet.

A federal Home Ministry official said intelligence agencies were checking the authenticity of the threats issued by AQIS.

"We have also ordered state police to ensure public gatherings or protests are not allowed as they could be targeted by the militant group," a senior Home Ministry official in New Delhi said.

The security threat surfaced days after a spokesman for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made comments about the Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate.

Ms Nupur Sharma's remarks sparked uproar among Muslims in India and triggered diplomatic protests from Islamic countries demanding an apology from the Indian government.

She has been suspended from the party while another spokesman, Mr Naveen Kumar Jindal, was expelled over comments he made about Islam on social media.

Meanwhile, police in northern India arrested BJP youth leader Harshit Srivastava for posting anti-Muslim comments on social media, officials said yesterday.

He was arrested in Kanpur city following communal tensions last week during a protest by Muslims to denounce the anti-Islam comments. "We arrested the local politician for making inflammatory remarks against Muslims," said Mr Prashant Kumar, a senior police official, adding that at least 50 people were taken into custody following the tensions in Kanpur.

Mr Srivastava's lawyer was not available for comment.

Sporadic unrest was reported in other parts of the country after Ms Sharma's comments.

REUTERS