India tightens rules as stray dog problem gets out of hand, animal welfare groups seek govt help

NEW DELHI – Children play with an improvised football devised from discarded polythene bags, their shouts competing with the recurrent din of aircraft flying low from the nearby airport in Delhi. Two pet rabbits prance around in the open space.

This scene in Singhi Basti is not what one expects in the fallout of the gruesome deaths of two very young brothers at this poor and lower-middle-class neighbourhood in India’s capital, New Delhi.

Anand, seven, and Aditya, five, whose family uses only first names, were allegedly killed by stray dogs in quick succession on March 10 and 12.

The older boy was mauled to death while passing through a neighbouring field and his brother died after reportedly being attacked by stray dogs when he went to relieve himself in the same field. The post mortem blamed “canine bite injuries” for their deaths.

Even though locals, including the victims’ mother, told The Straits Times that nobody had seen dogs attack the boys, these deaths have revived the focus on fatal attacks by stray dogs in the country.

They are worryingly frequent, bolstered by poor rates of sterilisation and vaccination, as well as improper disposal of garbage that these animals feed on.

While doubts may linger about whether some of these incidents did happen, those caught on camera leave no doubt about the severity of the stray dog problem.

In February, a pack of stray dogs bit a four-year-old boy to death in Hyderabad, the capital of the southern state of Telengana. The heart-rending attack was captured by a closed circuit television camera.

In the same month, a month-old child, sleeping next to his mother at a government hospital in Sirohi in the northern state of Rajasthan was taken away by a stray dog – the act also captured on a CCTV camera – and later killed.

As the conflict between people and stray dogs crosses the tolerance threshold, unwarranted brutal attacks on street dogs and pups by humans have also grown, as have calls, including from the authorities, to cull these animals. Dog feeders and caregivers have come under criticism too for “aggravating” the problem.