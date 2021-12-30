India takes new steps to stop pollution from farmers burning stubble

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - Ms Sanju is on a mission.

For weeks, she has travelled from village to village, urging farmers in India to stop burning stubble from harvested rice crops near New Delhi, the country's capital.

As winds slow during the winter months, a poisonous haze collects over northern India.

During the worst stretches, the region's air pollution can reach multiple times the global safety threshold.

Stubble burning is one of the leading causes of the smog.

Ms Sanju, 24, who goes by one name, is among several hundred gig workers in the state of Haryana - all of them women - trying to reverse that trend.

She encourages farmers to spray a white substance on their fields to decompose crop residue, rather than set it ablaze.

Her work forms part of one of the most ambitious attempts to eliminate stubble burning in India.

"It's a win-win situation for farmers," said Mr Dhruv Sawhney, the chief operating officer of nurture.farm, a digital platform promoting sustainable agriculture that is overseeing the project.

In addition to hiring on-the-ground messengers like Ms Sanju, his group provided the decomposer for free to 25,000 farmers this year.

Mr Sawhney said the new organic spray, which was developed by the state-run Indian Agricultural Research Institute, has helped prevent farmers from burning more than 115,000 hectares of rice paddies.

The low-cost bio-enzyme, called Pusa decomposer, breaks down straw and turns it into fertiliser.

Over the next three years, nurture.farm plans to expand its coverage area to 2.3 million hectares at an annual cost of 6 billion rupees (S$110 million).