India suspension bridge swayed before collapsing as toll jumps to 134

AHMEDABAD, India - The death toll from a suspension bridge collapse in India on Monday rose to 134, with many of the victims children, as the authorities opened a criminal case into one of the deadliest accidents in the country in the past 10 years.

Footage from just before the collapse showed a group of young men taking photos while others tried to sway the bridge before they tumbled into the river below as the cables holding it together gave way.

The colonial-era footbridge over the Machchhu River in the centre of Morbi town was packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities when it collapsed on Sunday evening, plunging people about 10m into the river.

Some 400 people had bought tickets to get onto the bridge to celebrate the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, less than a week after the span was reopened following renovations.

About 35 victims were younger than 14, according to a list of those who died seen by Reuters. About 170 people had been rescued by the morning.

“People were hanging from the bridge after the accident, but they slipped and fell into the river when it collapsed,” said Mr Raju, an eyewitness who gave only one name.

“I could not sleep the entire night as I had helped in the rescue operation. I brought a lot of children to the hospital.”

Senior government official NK Muchhar said the death toll had gone up to 134.

Another official said at the site that the river’s muddy waters were hampering rescue work and that there might be people trapped under the mangled remains of the bridge.

The police registered a criminal case against unnamed persons responsible for the renovation, maintenance, and management of the bridge. The government has formed a five-member team to investigate the disaster.

Gujarat-based electrical appliances-maker Oreva group, known for its Ajanta clocks, had been in charge of maintaining the bridge for 15 years, said Mr Sandeepsinh Zala, chief officer of Morbi municipality.

“They did not give us any information that they were reopening the bridge,” Mr Zala said. “We have not issued any fitness certificate to them.”