India soars to third-largest Covid-19 death toll, overtaking Mexico

NEW DELHI • India saw its Covid-19 fatalities surpass Mexico's yesterday - making it the country with the third-highest death toll globally - as the Asian nation fast becomes the new epicentre of the pandemic.

India is now behind only the United States and Brazil in both deaths and infections as the coronavirus sweeps across its vast rural hinterlands.

The grim milestone comes a day after the world's second-most populous nation reported the most daily infections of any country, 78,761, surpassing a previous high set by the US.

India reported 78,512 additional cases and 971 fatalities yesterday. It now has more than 3.6 million cases, while the death toll is above 64,000.

The country has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since Aug 7.

The Times of India reported that the country saw over 80,000 cases over a 24-hour period, but the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting rejected the report and said that it was without any basis.

The huge numbers have got the authorities worried, especially with people in rural areas largely abandoning rules aimed at stopping the spread of the virus, officials said.

Mr Kumar Sanjay Krishna, the chief secretary of Assam, one of the worst-hit states, attributed the increasing number of cases to more testing, the opening of the economy and complacency.

"People are not following precautionary steps and are violating the Covid protocols," he said on Twitter. He added: "From Monday onwards, there shall be visible strict action taken against those who violate the norms of social distancing or found not wearing a face mask."

But at the same time, fears are growing for the world's fifth-largest economy, which announced just yesterday a record 23.9 per cent year-on-year contraction in gross domestic product for the June quarter.

Hoping to avert more serious economic damage, the government is relaxing curbs and has announced that urban metro trains can resume services from next Monday.

Also, up to 100 people will be allowed to congregate for events, including religious and political functions, from later this month.

India's second-most industrialised state of Tamil Nadu said it would partially open public transport, allow shopping malls and places of worship to operate, abolish full shutdowns on Sundays and increase the number of flights.

The government is also allowing states to let some school staff report for duty and has resisted pressure to delay exams slated to start today, with more than two million students aiming for admission to medical and engineering schools.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Amit Shah, who had been admitted to hospital twice after contracting the virus, was discharged yesterday. Many senior politicians have been infected.

