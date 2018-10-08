India, Singapore reaffirm importance of RCEP

India and Singapore reaffirmed the importance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran's visit to India.

Mr Iswaran met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday on the sidelines of the inaugural Destination Uttarakhand: Investors Summit in Dehradun in the state of Uttarakhand.

"Prime Minister Modi and Mr Iswaran reaffirmed the strengthening bilateral relations between Singapore and India, and the importance of regional cooperation through agreements such as the RCEP," Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement.

The RCEP is a free trade deal being negotiated between the 10 Asean states and Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand. For India, there are reservations within certain sections of the government and industry over the trade deal because it would mean opening up to China.

Mr Modi and Mr Iswaran also discussed opportunities for greater collaboration in the digital economy under the third review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, and enhancing air connectivity to support business flows, said the MTI.

Mr Iswaran, who delivered an address at the summit, reiterated Singapore's commitment to continue engaging states across India to explore meaningful opportunities for collaboration, it added.