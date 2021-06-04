India signs first purchase order for unapproved Covid-19 vaccines

BANGALORE • India's government signed its first purchase order for unapproved Covid-19 vaccines yesterday, a day after it faced criticism from the top judiciary about a bungled vaccine roll-out that has left millions of people vulnerable.

After a devastating second wave of infections that killed tens of thousands in April-May, the focus has shifted to urgently inoculating India's vast adult population to curb infections later this year.

The government will buy 300 million doses from local firm Biological-E and has put down an advance of US$205.6 million (S$272.3 million), the Health Ministry said, even though the vaccine is still undergoing phase three clinical trials, before approvals can be given.

"The arrangement with Biological-E is part of the wider endeavour of Government of India to encourage indigenous vaccine manufacturers by providing them support in research and development and also financial support," the ministry said in a statement.

India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII), besides Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech, and has begun rolling out Russia's Sputnik V.

But supplies are running tight after the government opened vaccinations to all adults last month.

While the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and front-line workers, it left it to state governments and private hospitals to administer doses to people in the 18 to 45 age group at a pre-determined price.

"The policy of the central government for conducting free vaccination itself for groups under the first two phases, and replacing it with paid vaccination... is, prima facie, arbitrary and irrational," the nation's top judicial body, the Supreme Court, said.

It asked the government to review its vaccination policy, produce a road map and said the court could not be a silent spectator when the constitutional rights of the citizens were at risk.

India yesterday announced 134,154 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, still high but down more than 65 per cent from a peak of 414,188 reported on May 7.

