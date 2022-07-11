India seeks to grow reach of its real-time payments system

During his visit to India last month, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan highlighted the digital economy as an area where ties could grow between the two countries.

That ambition will gain traction with the proposed linkage this year between Singapore's PayNow and India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) real-time payment systems, which will enable convenient, low-cost fund transfers directly between bank accounts in both countries.

Responding to a query from The Straits Times, a spokesman for the Monetary Authority of Singapore said the linkage "is on track for launch in a few months". When implemented, fund transfers can be made from India to Singapore using mobile phone numbers, and from Singapore to India using UPI virtual payment addresses.

PayNow is offered by 10 participating banks and four non-bank financial institutions in Singapore, according to the Association of Banks in Singapore.

The development comes amid a growing push by the Indian government to internationalise UPI, which allows users to transfer money on a real-time basis across multiple bank accounts, and has powered the country's transition to non-cash payments by offering easy access to digital payments.

India is currently in discussions with "nearly 30 countries" to expand the use of UPI, said Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw at a public event in Gandhinagar last week.

Three countries, he added, have signed memorandums of understanding that would further this cause. Besides Singapore, agreements have been signed with the United Arab Emirates and France.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also put its weight behind UPI in its Vision 2025 document, saying it would support the global outreach by collaborating with international stakeholders.

Based on an open and interoperable technology architecture, UPI has clocked impressive numbers. In May, it reached its highest single-month volume of transactions - 5.95 billion worth over 10.4 trillion rupees (S$184 billion) and more than double what was recorded in May 2020, both in terms of volume and value.

This growth has catapulted India to the top of the global league. According to the Prime Time for Real Time global payments report released in April, India had the most real-time transactions last year with 48.6 billion. This is nearly triple its nearest rival China's 18 billion transactions, and almost seven times the combined 7.5 billion payments of the United States, Canada, Britain, France and Germany.

Digital payments have seen significant uptake in India because of the availability of low-cost smartphones, cheap Internet data, mass awareness of mobile payments and the proliferation of mobile wallets.