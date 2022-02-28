India seeks equilibrium between Russia and US amid threats closer to home

India has continued to maintain an equilibrium between Russia and the United States over Ukraine, refusing to be drawn into a faraway conflict that could upset diplomatic calculations closer to home.

It has close ties with Russia, a major defence partner, and its bilateral relationship with the US remains increasingly crucial. Both partnerships are critical for the handling of threats closer to home - from China to Pakistan.

India expectedly abstained from a vote in the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday brought by the Western nations asking Russia to stop attacking Ukraine and withdraw all troops.

The vote had three abstentions, including from China and the United Arab Emirates, with Russia vetoing the resolution against 11 votes in favour.

Analysts say India's position is based on its national interest which is served best by not taking sides over Ukraine.

"I think in some ways this is a reflection of India perhaps being relatively pragmatic about its own situation. Ironically, if India has to manage China, India can't do it without both," said Professor Harsh Pant, director of studies and head of the Strategic Studies Programme at the Observer Research Foundation.

"The challenge is how do you balance it out... India of course in the long term needs the West more than it needs Russia. In the short term, India can't afford to antagonise Russia, with 60 per cent to 70 per cent of our arms of Russian vintage. A public denunciation of Russia is not an easy thing for India."

India had also abstained from a procedural vote to discuss Ukraine at the UNSC. Russia, with only Chinese support, lost the vote 10 to two, with three abstentions - and a discussion was held.

India has diversified while continuing to source defence equipment from Russia, with their relationship described as time-tested and a "special and privileged partnership". Still, its growing ties with the US due to the threat of China have in recent years put pressure on the relationship.

Russia, which in turn has drawn closer to Pakistan and China, has been critical of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue involving the US, Japan, Australia and India. Still, the relationship has weathered these pressures, with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan seeing India intensify its outreach to Russia amid a greater focus on Central Asia.

There have also been reports that Russia worked behind the scenes to defuse tensions between India and China after a 2020 border blowout that is yet to be resolved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been among the few world leaders able to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone amid the Ukraine crisis. A readout of the conversation last Thursday from India noted that Mr Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and asked for all sides to return to diplomatic negotiations.

But the Kremlin statement made no mention of this appeal. It said Mr Putin outlined "fundamental assessments of Kyiv's aggressive actions" against the population of Donbass and the role of the US and Nato military alliance in Europe.

Also on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that he spoke to Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar "on the importance of a collective response".

Still, there has been an acknowledgement of India's position after the UN vote. "We know India has a relationship with Russia that is distinct from the relationship that we have with Russia. Of course, that is okay," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

But Prof Pant noted that the challenge was the US Congress.

"The practical problem is how do you now go and ensure this view is understood not at the executive level but at the US Congress level, where a lot of American politicians are asking what kind of partner India is if it can't stand up on Ukraine," he said.