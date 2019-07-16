India scrambles to fix glitch that saw moon mission aborted

SRIHARIKOTA (Andhra Pradesh) • Indian space chiefs have been forced to look at a new launch date for a landmark moon mission after aborting one lift-off yesterday, just 56 minutes ahead of schedule, media reports said.

A committee was looking into the causes of the technical hitch that derailed India's bid to become just the fourth nation - after Russia, the US and China - to land a spacecraft on the moon.

The Chandrayaan-2 - or Moon Chariot 2 - rocket, a key part of India's ambitious space programme, could still blast off on July 29 or 30, reports said. If that is not possible, the launch would have to wait until September or beyond.

"Right now, it is not possible to say when the launch can be scheduled. A committee is still investigating what went wrong," an official from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) told the Hindustan Times.

Isro blamed "a technical snag" for calling off the launch with 56 minutes and 24 seconds left on the countdown.

"As a measure of abundant precaution, the Chandrayaan-2 launch was called off," it added.

The agency gave no indication when it would try again, but experts said Isro would be cautious.

"If the launch does not happen in the next 48 hours, it could be postponed for a few months until we get an opportune launch window," said Dr Ravi Gupta, a scientist formerly with the state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation.

News reports quoted an unnamed Isro official as saying a problem occurred during the last stage of powering up the rocket, and that fuel would have to be taken out - which could take 10 days - before a new launch date is announced.

India has spent about US$140 million (S$190 million) on Chandrayaan-2, designing and building almost all of its components domestically. It has hailed the mission as one of the cheapest in the crowded space race.

The launch would have been the third to the moon this year.

China put its Chang'e 4 mission on the lunar surface in January, while Israel's US$100 million Beresheet crash-landed when it sought to become the first privately-funded mission in April.

In India's case, national pride is at stake as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to launch a crewed space mission by 2022.

It follows another high-profile but low-cost Indian mission - Mangalyaan - which put a spacecraft in orbit around Mars in 2014 at a fraction of the cost of comparable projects by established space powers like the US, which often cost billions of dollars.

The aborted Indian mission involved a 2.4-tonne orbiter that will circle the moon for about a year, taking images and testing the atmosphere.

In addition, a lander named Vikram was to take a rover to the surface near the lunar south pole. The rover that was to be put on the moon's surface on Sept 6 was to spend 14 days sending back data on rocks and soil.

India's first lunar mission in 2008 did not land on the moon, but orbited it searching for water using radar.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE