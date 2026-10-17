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India says pilot action cause of 2023 Learjet crash in Mumbai

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India’s air crash investigator has cited the actions of the pilots as the probable reason behind a 2023 accident in Mumbai involving a Learjet that left eight people, including the crew, seriously injured.

The pilots’ decision to continue the “un-stabilised approach under marginal weather conditions” and “inappropriate handling” of the aircraft led to an “aerodynamic stall at low altitude” from which it did not recover, India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said in its report.

It also cited as contributory factors the flight crew’s “non-adherence” to standard operating procedures for monitoring the aircraft’s speed and as well as a delay in calling for a go-around.

The Learjet 45XR operated by VSR Ventures met with the accident in September 2023 while landing in Mumbai after a non-scheduled flight from Vishakhapatnam. While the aircraft was destroyed in the crash, there were no fatalities. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.