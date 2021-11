BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Indian union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday (Nov 30) that the Omicron variant does show up on RT-PCR and RAT testing, and advised the country's states to ramp up diagnostics for early identification.

All samples that test positive for Covid-19 are to be "promptly" sent for genome sequencing, Mr Bhushan said in a meeting with state and union territory representatives to review the variant.