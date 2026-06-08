Straitstimes.com header logo

US disables Iran-bound tanker in Gulf of Oman; Indian crew safe after fire

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A fire had been reported on the vessel, but all 24 Indian crew members onboard were safe, India's shipping ministry said.

A fire was reported aboard the Palau-flagged M/T Marivex, India's shipping ministry said, adding that all 24 Indian crew members were safe.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

Google Preferred Source badge

NEW DELHI - US forces disabled an unladen oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on June 8 after it attempted to sail to an Iranian port in violation of the ongoing blockade against Iran, the US military said.

US Central Command said in a post on X that the M/T Marivex, a Palau-flagged vessel, was transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman towards Iran when it was targeted.

An F/A-18 Super Hornet from the USS Abraham Lincoln fired a precision munition into the ship’s engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from US forces, CENTCOM said.

“Marivex is no longer sailing to Iran,” it said.

The tanker had 24 Indian crew members on board, India’s shipping ministry said, adding that a fire had been reported on the vessel but that all were safe.

“We are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, our Indian missions abroad, the Indian Navy, and the Ministry of Defence to ensure their safety,” Opesh Kumar Sharma, a director in the federal port and shipping ministry, told a press conference. He had earlier identified the vessel as registered in Madagascar.

The US blockade of Iranian ports began in April after Iran severely curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil and gas route. CENTCOM has said the restrictions apply to vessels going to or from Iran, not ships transiting the strait to non-Iranian destinations.

Marivex has been previously sanctioned by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, an Indian source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

OFAC, which enforces US sanctions, has since February 2025 imposed sanctions on about 1,000 Iran-related individuals, vessels and aircraft as part of a campaign to exert maximum economic pressure against Iran’s shadow banking, money-laundering and sanctions-evasion networks.

The vessel turned away on three occasions after repeated warnings by the US Navy, the source said, adding that the ship made another attempt to run past the blockade by using Omani territorial waters on June 8.

The Indian embassy in Oman said its officials were in touch with Omani authorities over the rescue and safety of the sailors. The source told Reuters that all crew members had been rescued with the help of Omani authorities. REUTERS

More on this topic
Strait of Hormuz will be open but with transit fees: Iran envoy to Moscow
Iran, Israel call off strikes after Trump tells both sides to ‘stop shooting’
See more on

Oman

Iran

Iran war

Strait of Hormuz

India

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.