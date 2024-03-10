India says Europe trade group commits to $133b 15-year deal

Indian Union Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said the deal is a modern trade agreement, fair, equitable and win-win for all five countries. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Mar 10, 2024, 03:35 PM
Published
Mar 10, 2024, 03:25 PM

NEW DELHI – India and a trade group of four European nations signed an economic agreement on March 10 aimed at increasing trade and investment, capping nearly 16 years of negotiations.

The deal is a binding agreement for the European Free Trade Association – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein – to invest US$100 billion (S$133 billion) over 15 years in the fast-growing market of 1.4 billion people, said Mr Piyush Goyal, India’s union trade minister.

“It is a modern trade agreement, fair, equitable and win-win for all five countries,” Mr Goyal told a press conference.

The deal is the result of 21 rounds of negotiation, said the head of Swiss Economic Affairs, Mr Guy Parmelin, calling India a market of immense opportunities for trade and investment.

India in the last two years has signed trade agreements with Australia and the United Arab Emirates, and officials say a deal with Britain is in the final stages, all part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of achieving US$1 trillion in annual exports by 2030.

The European group, formed in 1960 as a counterweight to the European Union, is the world’s 10th-largest goods trader and the fifth-largest in services.

It has signed around 30 trade agreements with 40 countries and territories outside the EU. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Wall Street snubs China for India in historic markets shift
India is chasing China’s economy but something is holding it back

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top