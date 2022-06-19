India says cop shot dead by militants in disputed Kashmir

SRINAGAR (India) • Militants in India's Kashmir have shot dead a policeman near his home, the latest victim of killings that target government officials, teachers and civilians in the disputed region, local officials said yesterday.

"Body of Farooq Ahmad Mir, a senior police official, was found in paddy fields near his home in Pampore," said a senior police official in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir state.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the latest killing.

At least 17 people have been killed by militants in Kashmir this year.

India and Pakistan rule different parts of the divided Himalayan Kashmir region.

India accuses Pakistan of backing the militants, but Pakistan denies this, saying that it only offers political support to fellow Muslims it believes are being suppressed by Indian security forces.

India rejects Pakistani accusations of rights abuses in Kashmir.

Indian forces have said they have killed at least 110 militants in Kashmir this year, double the toll in the same period last year, in a bid to end militancy in the region.

