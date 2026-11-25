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India says ‘cockroach’ movement leader Das was told not to use passport

Saurav Das said on Nov 23 he was stopped at Delhi airport hours before he was due to fly to London to speak to students.

NEW DELHI – India’s foreign ministry said on Nov 25 that passport authorities asked “cockroach” movement leader Saurav Das not to use his passport until he clarified information about his place of birth.

On Nov 23, Das said he was stopped at Delhi airport hours before he was due to fly to London to speak to students, after being issued the passport notice.

Das accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of trying to silence dissent and stifle debate by blocking his travel to Britain.

Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said passport authorities issue a notice if a discrepancy is noted or reported, amounting to a suppression of facts.

“He was also advised not to use the passport until he had submitted his response,” Jaiswal told a regular media briefing, referring to Das.

Das has petitioned the Delhi High Court against the government move, legal news website LiveLaw reported. The plea will be heard on Nov 26.

Das was among 14 people who scaled barricades on Oct 13 to enter the Jantar Mantar observatory in central Delhi, a day after it was removed from a list of designated protest sites. He was detained for a few days.

He also led thousands of youth supporters demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over voter list revisions that critics say favour Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

This followed a weeks-long sit-in by supporters of the “cockroach” movement earlier in 2026 that forced Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over exam paper leaks. REUTERS