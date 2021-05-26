India said to plan stimulus package to lift economic growth

NEW DELHI • India is preparing a stimulus package for sectors worst-affected by a coronavirus wave, aiming to support an economy struggling with a slew of localised lockdowns, people familiar with the matter said.

The Finance Ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private.

The discussions are at an early stage and no timeline for an announcement has been decided, they said. A Finance Ministry spokesman declined to comment.

The latest wave of Covid-19 infections has made India the global hot spot for the pandemic and has decimated travel since the second wave picked up in March, even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to implement a strict nationwide lockdown.

With nearly 200,000 daily cases, many local governments, including those in India's most industrialised states, have imposed curbs against the spread of the virus. That has prompted economists to cut their forecasts for the financial year that began on April 1, as rising unemployment and dwindling savings among consumers dim the chances for double-digit growth.

While the International Monetary Fund expects India's economy to expand 12.5 per cent this year to March - and will be revisiting the forecast in July - the country's central bank projects 10.5 per cent growth.

Mr Modi's administration does not have enough fiscal room to manoeuvre though it received about US$14 billion (S$18.6 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India as dividend. That will mean stimulus will most likely be in the form of tax breaks, according to Ms Teresa John, an economist at Nirmal Bang Equities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has held talks with economists in recent days about a stimulus package, the people said.

Mr Abhishek Gupta, who covers economics at Bloomberg, said: "We expect the government to stick to its overall budgeted spending, while shifting its expenditure composition more in favour of health services and food subsidies."

The proposals are being drawn up at a time when the rupee has emerged as Asia's top-performing currency from its worst on signs that India's virus crisis may be easing due to localised lockdowns after infection numbers hit a record 414,118 on May 7.

India's stock benchmark is also approaching a record-high close reached in February.

But Ms Sitharaman's hands are restrained, given that India aims to lower its budget gap to 6.8 per cent of gross domestic product in the financial year to March 2022, from an estimated 9.5 per cent last year, signalling little leg room for New Delhi to ease purse strings in a significant manner.

Pressure is also building on the central bank - which serves as the banking sector regulator - to ease loan repayment rules, especially for sectors badly hit by this virus wave.

