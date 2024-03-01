India’s rice output to drop for the first time in 8 years, says government

MUMBAI - India’s rice production is set to fall for the first time in eight years in 2023 to 2024 because of below-average rainfall, while wheat production is expected rise 1.3 per cent from a year ago, the government said in a statement on Feb 29.

Rice production in the world’s largest exporter is being carefully watched after New Delhi banned exports of non-basmati white rice in July, sending global prices surging.

Rice production is expected to fall to 123.8 million tonnes in the crop year to June, while wheat production could rise to 112 million tonnes from 110.6 million tonnes a year ago, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.

Lower rice production raises the prospect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will extend curbs on exports of the grain to keep a lid on food prices ahead of a general election.

Prolonged export curbs could further inflate food prices given low inventories in other key exporting countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Myanmar. REUTERS