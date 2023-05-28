India’s new Parliament building: Sceptre from Tamil Nadu at heart of raging debate

NEW DELHI – A 1.5m-long gold-and-silver ceremonial sceptre is at the heart of a controversy raging around Sunday’s inauguration of a new Parliament building in India.

Crafted by the Vummidis, a famous jewellery-making family in Tamil Nadu, the sengol, or “staff of righteousness”, was commissioned by the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam monastic order. It was handed over by its members to the country’s first prime minister, Mr Jawaharlal Nehru, in a ceremony at his Delhi residence in August 1947.

The government claims that this process marked the “transfer of power from British to Indian hands”, in keeping with a tradition adopted from the Cholas, a powerful Tamil dynasty that ruled parts of southern India and beyond from 300BC to AD1279.

Its rulers, it is believed, would accept a sengol from a head priest before assuming their responsibilities.

Until on Sunday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the sengol next to the Speaker’s chair in the Lower House of the new Parliament, it had lain in relative obscurity in a museum in Prayagraj in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Modi, who received the sceptre from members of the monastic order on Saturday at a ceremony at his residence, attacked the opposition Congress party, accusing it of disrespecting the relic by having it displayed as a “walking stick” at the museum in Prayagraj.

Claiming it connected “traditions of India’s past with the future of independent India”, he said: “The sengol is getting its deserved place in the temple of democracy.”