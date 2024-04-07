India’s mixed signals about killings in Pakistan could damage foreign relations

KOCHI - An admission by India’s defence minister that the country’s intelligence agency may have carried out the assassinations of over 20 people in Pakistan could boost the Prime Minister’s election chances, but at the same time, damage India’s relations with other countries.

While some voters in the election-bound country might find appealing the idea of anti-terrorism extrajudicial killings, raising the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their eyes, the lawlessness of such acts carried out in another country could draw condemnation from foreign governments.