News analysis

India’s mixed signals about killings in Pakistan could damage foreign relations

Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India would enter Pakistan to kill terrorists, while the Ministry of Extrenal Affairs said it was against the country's policy. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 07, 2024, 12:15 PM
Published
Apr 07, 2024, 12:15 PM
KOCHI - An admission by India’s defence minister that the country’s intelligence agency may have carried out the assassinations of over 20 people in Pakistan could boost the Prime Minister’s election chances, but at the same time, damage India’s relations with other countries. 

While some voters in the election-bound country might find appealing the idea of anti-terrorism extrajudicial killings, raising the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their eyes, the lawlessness of such acts carried out in another country could draw condemnation from foreign governments.

