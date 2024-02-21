News analysis

India’s export of lethal drones to Israel raises concerns over its position in Gaza war

Debarshi Dasgupta
India Correspondent
India has exported 20 India-made Hermes 900 drones to Israel, a move that raises questions over New Delhi's stance in the Gaza war. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Feb 21, 2024, 07:07 PM
Published
Feb 21, 2024, 04:20 PM
NEW DELHI – India has exported military drones to Israel that are capable of launching bombs, tightening its embrace of Israel while potentially undermining its support for Palestine. The move also complicates India’s position on the ongoing war in Gaza, where Israeli drones have bombed targets and killed civilians.

News that Israel has imported 20 India-made Hermes 900 drones from Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India, a Hyderabad-based joint venture between India’s Adani Enterprises and Israeli military technology firm Elbit Systems, was first reported by defence industry business publication Shephard in early February.

