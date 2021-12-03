For Subscribers
News analysis
India-Russia ties deepen amid mutual concerns
Vaccine diplomacy, missile supplies and Afghan interests draw Cold War allies closer
Russia's President Vladimir Putin will be in India for the annual summit between the two countries next week, at a time when the bilateral relationship has deepened amid mutual concerns, which include developments in Afghanistan.
Mr Putin, who rarely left Russia for such occasions during the pandemic, will arrive in New Delhi on Monday for the summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later that day. Last year's summit was held online.