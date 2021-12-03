News analysis

India-Russia ties deepen amid mutual concerns

Vaccine diplomacy, missile supplies and Afghan interests draw Cold War allies closer

India Bureau Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Russia's President Vladimir Putin will be in India for the annual summit between the two countries next week, at a time when the bilateral relationship has deepened amid mutual concerns, which include developments in Afghanistan.

Mr Putin, who rarely left Russia for such occasions during the pandemic, will arrive in New Delhi on Monday for the summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later that day. Last year's summit was held online.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 03, 2021, with the headline 'India-Russia ties deepen amid mutual concerns'. Subscribe
Topics: 