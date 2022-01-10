India rolls out fresh curbs as Omicron spreads

MUMBAI • India reported 159,632 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly in the country, nudging several state governments to impose fresh restrictions.

India's richest state, Maharashtra, said on Saturday that it would close swimming pools and gyms from today, while schools and colleges have been closed till Feb 15, after daily cases in the state jumped to over 41,000.

The state government has said that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into private offices, while also limiting the capacity to 50 per cent of the total workforce.

In the neighbouring state of Gujarat, the authorities have extended night curfew hours and cancelled leave for all healthcare workers.

In New Delhi, more than 400 Parliament staff have tested positive for Covid-19, reported news agency ANI, citing an unidentified official. Lawmakers are scheduled to start discussions on the federal budget later this month.

The national Health Ministry yesterday reported 327 new deaths, taking the official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 483,790. Total infections stand at 35.52 million.

