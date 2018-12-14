India riveted by Isha Ambani's wedding

MUMBAI • Surpassing extravagant scenes from a Bollywood movie, the lavish wedding of the daughter of India's richest man and the son of another tycoon took place on Wednesday, in a mega-party closely watched in the country and beyond.

People familiar with the planning estimated the expense at US$100 million (S$137 million), Bloomberg reported.

The 600 guests included Bollywood stars and politicians including former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee.

The three famous Khans of Bollywood - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - were present, as were Amitabh Bachchan and his family, and Rajnikanth, Indian media reported yesterday.

The guests partied at the extraordinary 27-storey house of Mr Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man who heads the vast Reliance conglomerate. Forbes puts his net worth at US$43 billion. Mr Ambani's house, named Antilia, one of the most expensive homes in the world, was covered in red roses and decorated with lights and flowers for the occasion, Reuters reported.

His daughter, Ms Isha Ambani, 27, tied the knot with Mr Anand Piramal, 33, heir to a real estate and pharmaceutical business.

The groom and his family arrived in vintage cars, with security guards, onlookers and photographers lining the lane in south Mumbai that leads to the residence.

The festivities were a culmination of lavish celebrations in Udaipur, over the weekend, which featured a private concert by Beyonce.

Many in India have closely followed the wedding preparations, including the couple's engagement at a luxury hotel in Italy, Reuters said.