India restricts syringe exports as demand grows from vaccine drive

India has placed temporary export restrictions on certain kinds of syringes, as it faces a supply crunch amid a rise in Covid-19 vaccine availability and strong growth in its ongoing vaccination drive.

A statement issued by the government yesterday said a three-month "quantitative restriction" would apply to certain categories of syringes, including 0.5ml auto-disable (AD) syringes that are being used in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India is a major global supplier of syringes and this squeeze could impact regular immunisation drives as well as Covid-19 vaccinations in countries that rely on India, especially if it is further extended.

While the government has not stated any reason for the decision, it is believed to be the result of an ongoing shortage in 0.5ml AD syringes, whose production has fallen behind that of vaccines in the country.

The monthly domestic vaccine output has trebled since April and is expected to reach 300 million doses in October. The daily average of vaccine doses administered has also risen from 1.6 million in May to nearly 8 million in September. But the country's monthly production capacity of 0.5ml AD syringes was estimated to be just around 89 million as at June this year. Certain states in India, such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, have already reported a shortage of 0.5ml AD syringes.

This mismatch has prompted the government to draw syringes from its buffer stock, raising questions about adequate supply beyond a certain threshold. Meanwhile, a spike in dengue and other seasonal diseases during the ongoing monsoon season has also raised demand for syringes.

The country exported more than 1.4 billion syringes in the financial year ended March 2021 and shipped over 552 million pieces between April and July this year. Exports were expected to touch 1.6 billion by March 2022 - a number that seems unattainable given the new restriction.

On Oct 4, the Indian Directorate General of Foreign Trade had caused concern among Indian syringe manufacturers by suddenly amending the export policy for all "syringes with or without needles", moving it from the "free" to "restricted" category. The change requires an exporter to seek government permission for any foreign shipment of syringes.

This had prompted manufacturers to urge the government to allow partial resumption of international shipments without affecting domestic needs.

"Don't turn off the tap completely is what we have recommended to the government," Mr Rajiv Nath, president of All India Syringe and Needle Manufacturers Association, had told The Sunday Times.

The body had asked for restrictions to be lifted on syringes that are not being used for Covid-19 vaccination as well as 0.3ml AD syringes developed for Pfizer's vaccine that has not yet been deployed in India.

8 million Number of vaccine doses administered each day in September 89 million India's monthly production capacity of 0.5ml AD syringes as at June >1.4 billion Number of syringes India exported in financial year ending March 2021

The reprieve granted yesterday now permits the export of syringes that are not being used for Covid-19 vaccination domestically, including the 0.3ml AD ones.

"This is definitely going to be a relief for India's international buyers," said Mr Nath yesterday. "It will majorly help maintain India's reputation as a credible global supplier as well as our relationship built with buyers over the years."

Singapore is not a major buyer of Indian syringes and the restriction is more likely to adversely affect African and South American countries, such as Sudan, Uganda and Brazil, that rely significantly on Indian syringes for their routine immunisation drives.