India reports record daily jump of 83,883 Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 3.85 million

MUMBAI (REUTERS, XINHUA) - India reported another record daily jump of 83,883 coronavirus infections on Thursday (Sept 3), taking its tally to 3.85 million, just 100,000 behind Brazil, the world's second most affected nation, health ministry data showed.

Asia's worst-hit country has been posting the world's largest daily caseload every day for almost a month, although deaths remain relatively low.

The ministry said 1,043 people died from Covid-19, taking the toll to 67,376.

There are still 815,538 active cases across the country, while 2,970,492 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 45,509,380 had been tested till Wednesday even as 1,172,179 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone.

The sudden rise in new Covid-19 cases per day is attributed to central government’s effort to ramp up samples testing. This was the fifth occasion in the country when more than one million samples were tested in a single day.

India entered the Unlock 4 phase with effect from Tuesday. Fresh guidelines to be followed during Unlock 4 were issued last Saturday.

According to the new guidelines announced, schools will remain shut through September, though students of 9-12 standards have been allowed to approach their teachers at schools for guidance.

Metro Rail services would be allowed to start from Sept 7 in a phased manner, and public functions and other congregations would be allowed with a maximum of 100 people starting from Sept 21.