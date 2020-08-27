India reports record daily jump of 75,760 coronavirus infections

MUMBAI (REUTERS) - India reported on Thursday (Aug 27) a record daily jump of 75,760 coronavirus infections, taking its total caseload to 3.31 million as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India is the worst affected country in Asia and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases. It has posted the highest single-day caseloads in the world since Aug 7, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths in the same 24-hour period increased by 1,023, taking the death toll to 60,472.

With coronavirus cases surging faster in India than anywhere else in the world for the past three weeks, the pandemic has shifted into the countryside, engulfing rural areas and placing further strain on the country's shaky healthcare system.

There are concerns that the health infrastructure in rural areas is not equipped to handle the pandemic.

India's rise in cases also comes on the back of increased testing, with nearly 925,000 tests done on Wednesday, the health ministry said.