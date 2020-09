BENGALURU (REUTERS) - India reported a daily jump of 83,341 coronavirus infections on Friday (Sept 4), taking its tally to 3.94 million, health ministry data showed, as Asia's worst-hit country closes in on Brazil as the world's second most affected nation from the virus.

The ministry said 1,096 people died from Covid-19, taking the toll to 68,472.

Related Story India sees a record jump in Covid-19 cases as it continues to ease restrictions