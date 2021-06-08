India reports 86,498 new Covid-19 infections, lowest in 2 months

BENGALURU (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - India reported a daily rise of 86,498 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Tuesday (June 8), the lowest in 66 days, according to a statement by the government.

The second wave, which saw a record 414,188 new cases on May 7, has been tapering sharply.

The total tally rose to 29 million while Covid-19-related deaths rose by 2,123 to 351,309, according to latest data from India's Health Ministry.

A total of 100,636 new infections was reported on Monday.

Experts, however, have emphasised the need for continual genome sequencing to watch for any new virus mutations that can thwart this recovery.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free shots for all people over 18 years, a move prompted by criticism of his administration's handling of the second wave and a botched vaccination roll-out.

Meanwhile, India will need to spend an additional US$11 billion (S$14.6 billion) to provide free vaccines and food to millions of people devastated by the deadly coronavirus wave, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Key Indian cities reopened for business on Monday, with long queues for buses in the financial hub of Mumbai while traffic returned to the roads of New Delhi.